Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $856,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

