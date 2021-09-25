Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 590 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 151,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,632,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

