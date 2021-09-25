PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00120171 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,147,168 coins and its circulating supply is 61,369,701 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

