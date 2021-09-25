PIBBLE Trading Down 15.2% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $23.53 million and $36,473.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00043001 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

