Pivot Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $499,223.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $499,223.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00124738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043563 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

PVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

