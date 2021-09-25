Polychain Monsters (PMON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $47.94 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $14.11 or 0.00032947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00123567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,290,833 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,287 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

