Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 2,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

About Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

