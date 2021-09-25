QASH (QASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $294,446.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $22.50 million and $294,446.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042656 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

