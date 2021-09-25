QASH Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, QASH has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $547,526.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00121787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043312 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

