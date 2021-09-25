QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report sales of $3.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. QuickLogic reported sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $17.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 25,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.43.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

