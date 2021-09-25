Quilter Plc Sells 909 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 297.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

T traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,461,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,641,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

