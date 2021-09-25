Radix Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $93.92 million and $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00122514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

