Rage Fan Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,512.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $962,945.51 and $42,512.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00068962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00106312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00139984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,510.65 or 0.99798445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.56 or 0.06741303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00759386 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.