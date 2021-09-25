Raymond James Analysts Give Questor Technology (CVE:QST) a C$1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Questor Technology (CVE:QST) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$35.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.80.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

