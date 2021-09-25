Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,553,000 after buying an additional 178,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

