Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.30

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.30 and traded as low as $19.48. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 14,240 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Rémy Cointreau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

