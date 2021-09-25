renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $588,817.60

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $588,817.60 and approximately $32,178.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00141612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.68 or 0.99979525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.76 or 0.06732975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00762346 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.