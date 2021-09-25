Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

RBBN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 161,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,615. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $896.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

