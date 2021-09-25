Rigel Protocol (RGP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $118,879.00

Rigel Protocol (CURRENCY:RGP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $202,519.81 and $118,879.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00122217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,889,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,516 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

