RING X PLATFORM Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $273,891.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

