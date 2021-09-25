Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $27,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $302.57 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.70 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

