Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.89.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

RY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 41.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 44,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

