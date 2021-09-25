Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Up 1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.11. 1,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

