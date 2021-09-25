Savix (SVX) One Day Volume Tops $7,334.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $308,983.83 and approximately $7,334.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00011012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.