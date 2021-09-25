Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €74.04 ($87.11).

G24 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of G24 stock traded up €0.58 ($0.68) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €64.50 ($75.88). The company had a trading volume of 271,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a twelve month high of €77.25 ($90.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.12.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

