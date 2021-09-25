Secret Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $149.87 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00005044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00384524 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002281 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.04 or 0.01004100 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.