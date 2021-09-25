Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 354,848 shares of company stock worth $31,970,083 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 185,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,708. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

