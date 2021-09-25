Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,721,000 after purchasing an additional 918,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,791,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $156.57. 3,345,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,949. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

