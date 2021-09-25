Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 512,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 303,199 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

