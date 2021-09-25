Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 217.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 36.0% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,652,000 after buying an additional 294,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,734,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.27. 337,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.57. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

