Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 6,259 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $14.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.49 and a 200-day moving average of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.14.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.