SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Reaches $131,124.04

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $131,124.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,523.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.72 or 0.06809616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00356541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.57 or 0.01205357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00110981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.00555129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00524702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00316777 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

