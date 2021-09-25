ShipChain (SHIP) Achieves Market Cap of $397,879.60

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $397,879.60 and $1.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00129808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043253 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

