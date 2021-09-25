Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1,520.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00123725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.