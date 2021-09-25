Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Skycoin has a market cap of $21.20 million and approximately $411,297.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00070836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00143396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,296.44 or 0.99809647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.56 or 0.06795082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.36 or 0.00767776 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.