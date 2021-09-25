Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.