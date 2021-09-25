Space Cow Boy Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 98.5% against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $20,785.99 and approximately $7,862.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

