SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0566 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.52.

