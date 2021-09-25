Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

SCBFF opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

