Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 21,716 iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 999,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 108,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 249,952 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period.

SUSB stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

