Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 96.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,023.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 329,658 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $3,362,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at $2,280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSEP opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

