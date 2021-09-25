Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $771,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 44.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

BAPR stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

