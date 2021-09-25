Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 923.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $191.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.05. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.64 and a 1-year high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

