Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,612,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

