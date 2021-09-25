Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $462,000 Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $60.76 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $62.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

