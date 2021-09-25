Streamr Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $89.54 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00053356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00121840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

