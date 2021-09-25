Strike Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.91 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Strike has a market cap of $143.26 million and $4.91 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $48.25 or 0.00113238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00107439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00146359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.31 or 0.99939477 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.43 or 0.06809584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00771824 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

