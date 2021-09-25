Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 515,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,096. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $72,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

