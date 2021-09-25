Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 3,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $107,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $75,975,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter.

SNCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

