SuperFarm Market Cap Reaches $60.10 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016145 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 232.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007304 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.